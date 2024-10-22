News & Insights

HEALWELL AI Invests in Abstractive Health Partnership

October 22, 2024 — 06:03 am EDT

MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. Class A (TSE:AIDX) has released an update.

HEALWELL AI has made a strategic investment in Abstractive Health to enhance AI-driven clinical documentation technology. This move includes an exclusive distribution agreement for the Canadian outpatient healthcare market, leveraging Abstractive’s AI solutions to improve healthcare efficiency. The partnership aims to streamline documentation processes, allowing healthcare providers to focus more on patient care.

