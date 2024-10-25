Healthpeak's Q3 FFO Beats Estimates, Same-Store NOI Rises

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC reported third-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported figure remained unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues. Growth in total merger-combined same-store cash (adjusted) net operating income (NOI) was witnessed across the portfolio. However, higher interest expenses undermine the results to an extent. The company revised its 2024 outlook.

This healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) generated revenues of $700.4 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $689 million. The figure climbed 25.9% year over year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Quote

Behind DOC’s Earnings Headlines

In the third quarter, Healthpeak reported 4.1% year-over-year growth in the total merger-combined same-store cash (adjusted) NOI.

It witnessed 3.4% and 2.8% year-over-year growth in the total merger-combined same-store cash (adjusted) NOI for its outpatient medical and lab segments, respectively. The CCRC segment reported growth of 14.2%.

During the reported quarter, Healthpeak executed 465,000 square feet of lab leases. For the outpatient medical portfolio, new and renewal leases aggregated 3 million square feet. The company achieved a positive 10% cash rent mark-to-market on renewals for both of the above portfolios.

During the third quarter, Healthpeak started a $37 million, 79,000-square-foot Class A outpatient medical development in Kansas City, 100% pre-leased to HCA.

However, interest expenses jumped 46.7% year over year to $74.1 million.

DOC’s Balance Sheet

Healthpeak exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $180.4 million, up from $106.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDAre was 5.1X as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Healthpeak’s Dividend Update

On Oct. 23, Healthpeak’s board of directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid out on Nov. 15 to shareholders on record as of Nov. 4, 2024.

DOC’s 2024 Outlook

Healthpeak revised its guidance for FFO as adjusted per share to the range of $1.79-$1.81 from the $1.77-$1.80 range estimated earlier, raising the midpoint by 1 cent. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is presently pegged at $1.79, which is within expectations.

The total merger-combined same-store cash (adjusted) NOI growth is revised and estimated to be in the range of 3.5-4.5% from 2.75-4.25%, raising the midpoint by 50 basis points.

Healthpeak currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other healthcare REITs, such as Welltower WELL and Ventas VTR, slated to report on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Welltower’s third-quarter 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $1.04, implying a 13% year-over-year increase. WELL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ventas’ third-quarter 2024 FFO per share stands at 80 cents, indicating a 6.7% rise year over year. VTR currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.