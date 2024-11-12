News & Insights

HealthEquity CEO Transition: Jon Kessler to Scott Cutler

November 12, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Healthequity ( (HQY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HealthEquity, Inc. announces the retirement of long-time CEO Jon Kessler, effective January 2025, and the appointment of Scott Cutler as his successor. With a strong background in digital growth and leadership roles at StockX, eBay, and StubHub, Cutler is set to continue HealthEquity’s mission of expanding health savings accounts. The transition is backed by a strategic succession plan, ensuring a smooth handover and continued innovation in the healthcare finance space.

