HealthCo Healthcare REIT Updates on Buy-Back Program

October 22, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program, with 49,836 ordinary units bought back on the previous day, bringing the total to 7,646,520 units. This buy-back initiative highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its market position.

