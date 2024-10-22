HealthCo Healthcare REIT Updates on Buy-Back Program

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program, with 49,836 ordinary units bought back on the previous day, bringing the total to 7,646,520 units. This buy-back initiative highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its market position.

For further insights into AU:HCW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.