Healthcare Realty Trust Sees Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

October 30, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Healthcare Realty Trust ( (HR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a net loss of $93 million for Q3 2024 with a normalized FFO per share of $0.39, marking a 1.2% increase from the previous year. The company generated $875 million from joint ventures and asset sales and repurchased $447 million in shares. They signed over 431,000 square feet in new leases, maintaining a strong leasing momentum. Multi-tenant occupancy improved, and a dividend of $0.31 per share is scheduled for November.

