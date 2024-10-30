Healthcare Realty Trust Sees Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

Healthcare Realty Trust ( (HR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a net loss of $93 million for Q3 2024 with a normalized FFO per share of $0.39, marking a 1.2% increase from the previous year. The company generated $875 million from joint ventures and asset sales and repurchased $447 million in shares. They signed over 431,000 square feet in new leases, maintaining a strong leasing momentum. Multi-tenant occupancy improved, and a dividend of $0.31 per share is scheduled for November.

For an in-depth examination of HR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.