Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ( (HR) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated presented to its investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning and operating medical outpatient buildings, primarily located near major hospital campuses across the United States. As a pioneer in this niche sector, the company manages a portfolio of over 650 properties, totaling nearly 40 million square feet across 15 key markets.

In its third-quarter earnings report, Healthcare Realty Trust revealed a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $93.0 million, translating to a loss of $0.26 per diluted share. Despite this, the company achieved normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.39, marking a 1.2% increase over the same period last year.

Key highlights from the quarter included $875 million in proceeds from joint venture and asset sales, and significant share repurchases totaling $447 million year-to-date. The company also signed new leases covering 431,000 square feet, maintaining a trend of robust leasing activity for the fifth consecutive quarter. Multi-tenant occupancy rates showed positive trends, with an increase of 164 basis points over the past year.

Despite the current financial challenges, Healthcare Realty Trust’s management remains focused on strategic capital allocation and property portfolio optimization. With ongoing asset sales and joint venture activities, the company anticipates increasing proceeds to approximately $1.1 billion by year-end. As the company continues to navigate market conditions, it remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and disciplined financial management.

