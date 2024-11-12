News & Insights

Healthcare Realty Trust CEO Resigns; Names Interim Replacement

November 12, 2024 — 07:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Tuesday said its President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Meredith will step down from his role effective immediately.

Constance "Connie" Moore, current Healthcare Realty board member and former President and CEO of BRE Properties, Inc., has been appointed as interim president and CEO, effective immediately.

Healthcare Realty said it is on the look out for a permanent President and CEO. The company also cut its size of the board to 11 members from 12.

