Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Leadership Transition

Healthcare Realty Trust has announced the departure of Todd Meredith as President and CEO, with Constance Moore stepping in as interim President and CEO. The board plans to use an executive search firm to find a permanent successor, emphasizing its commitment to long-term shareholder value. Moore, with her extensive industry experience, aims to drive the company’s strategic initiatives and growth. The board also reduced its size as part of this leadership transition.

