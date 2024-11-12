News & Insights

Stocks

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Leadership Transition

November 12, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Healthcare Realty Trust ( (HR) ) is now available.

Healthcare Realty Trust has announced the departure of Todd Meredith as President and CEO, with Constance Moore stepping in as interim President and CEO. The board plans to use an executive search firm to find a permanent successor, emphasizing its commitment to long-term shareholder value. Moore, with her extensive industry experience, aims to drive the company’s strategic initiatives and growth. The board also reduced its size as part of this leadership transition.

For an in-depth examination of HR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.