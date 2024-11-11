News & Insights

Stocks

Health Italia S.p.A. Schedules Key Shareholders’ Meeting

November 11, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Health Italia SpA (IT:HI) has released an update.

Health Italia S.p.A. has announced the upcoming ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting set for November 26, 2024, which will focus on key issues including the amendment of company statutes and the authorization to manage treasury shares. The meeting will also consider the distribution of an extraordinary dividend, contingent upon specific conditions related to subsidiary Rebirth S.p.A. stocks.

For further insights into IT:HI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.