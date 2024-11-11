Health Italia S.p.A. Schedules Key Shareholders’ Meeting

Health Italia SpA (IT:HI) has released an update.

Health Italia S.p.A. has announced the upcoming ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting set for November 26, 2024, which will focus on key issues including the amendment of company statutes and the authorization to manage treasury shares. The meeting will also consider the distribution of an extraordinary dividend, contingent upon specific conditions related to subsidiary Rebirth S.p.A. stocks.

