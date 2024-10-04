News & Insights

Markets
TLPPF

Health Canada Approves Label Expansion For Telix Pharma's Prostate Cancer Imaging Product Illuccix

October 04, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) Friday said Health Canada has approved label expansion for its prostate cancer imaging product Illuccix to include patient selection for PSMA-targeted radionuclide therapy.

Illuccix is a kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide (also known as PSMA-11) injection, a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in patients with prostate cancer.

With the label extension approval, Illuccix can now be used to select patients with progressive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) for treatment with the only approved PSMA-targeted radionuclide therapy, Pluvicto. To qualify for PSMA-targeted therapy, patients must be imaged with an approved gallium-based PSMA-PET agent such as Illuccix.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.