Health Canada Approves Label Expansion For Telix Pharma's Prostate Cancer Imaging Product Illuccix

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) Friday said Health Canada has approved label expansion for its prostate cancer imaging product Illuccix to include patient selection for PSMA-targeted radionuclide therapy.

Illuccix is a kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide (also known as PSMA-11) injection, a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in patients with prostate cancer.

With the label extension approval, Illuccix can now be used to select patients with progressive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) for treatment with the only approved PSMA-targeted radionuclide therapy, Pluvicto. To qualify for PSMA-targeted therapy, patients must be imaged with an approved gallium-based PSMA-PET agent such as Illuccix.

