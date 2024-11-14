Healius Limited Refocuses Strategy with Leadership Changes

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited has announced significant changes, including the sale of Lumus Imaging to Affinity Equity Partners, as part of a strategic review aimed at focusing on its core pathology operations. New leadership under CEO Paul Anderson is driving efforts to improve performance amid external challenges like inflation and stagnant pathology indexation. The proceeds from the Lumus sale will help reduce debt and refocus Healius’ business strategy.

