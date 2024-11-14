News & Insights

Healius Limited Faces First Strike Amidst AGM Resolutions

November 14, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the re-election of Kate McKenzie and Sally Evans as directors and amendments to the company’s constitution successfully passed. However, the adoption of the Remuneration Report failed, marking a first strike under the Corporations Act due to significant shareholder dissent. This outcome highlights potential concerns among investors about executive compensation at Healius.

