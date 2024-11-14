Healius Limited Faces First Strike Amidst AGM Resolutions

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the re-election of Kate McKenzie and Sally Evans as directors and amendments to the company’s constitution successfully passed. However, the adoption of the Remuneration Report failed, marking a first strike under the Corporations Act due to significant shareholder dissent. This outcome highlights potential concerns among investors about executive compensation at Healius.

For further insights into AU:HLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.