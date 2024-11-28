News & Insights

Stocks

Healius Limited Announces Board Changes

November 28, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Healius Limited has announced the appointment of Kathy Ostin as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 1, 2024, while Gordon Davis will step down from his role. Ostin, a former KPMG partner with extensive expertise in finance, audit, and risk management, is expected to enhance the board’s capabilities. The company expressed gratitude for Davis’s significant contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into AU:HLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.