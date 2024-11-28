Healius Limited Announces Board Changes

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited has announced the appointment of Kathy Ostin as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 1, 2024, while Gordon Davis will step down from his role. Ostin, a former KPMG partner with extensive expertise in finance, audit, and risk management, is expected to enhance the board’s capabilities. The company expressed gratitude for Davis’s significant contributions during his tenure.

