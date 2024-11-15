News & Insights

H&E Equipment Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

November 15, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from H&E Equipment Services ( (HEES) ).

H&E Equipment Services, a leading rental equipment company, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 29, 2024. Known for its diverse fleet and expansive market reach, H&E Rentals continues to attract investors with such financial incentives, while also addressing potential market risks in its forward-looking statements.

