H&E Equipment Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The latest announcement is out from H&E Equipment Services ( (HEES) ).

H&E Equipment Services, a leading rental equipment company, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 29, 2024. Known for its diverse fleet and expansive market reach, H&E Rentals continues to attract investors with such financial incentives, while also addressing potential market risks in its forward-looking statements.

For an in-depth examination of HEES stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.