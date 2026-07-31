And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF, which added 590,000 units, for a 39.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of TRUD, in morning trading today State Street Consumer Discretionary ETF is up about 2.6%, and AMAZON.COM is up by about 13.7%.
VIDEO: HDV, TRUD: Big ETF Inflows
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