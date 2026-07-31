Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core High Dividend ETF, which added 9,050,000 units, or a 1.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil Holdings is off about 3%, and Abbvie is lower by about 2.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF, which added 590,000 units, for a 39.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of TRUD, in morning trading today State Street Consumer Discretionary ETF is up about 2.6%, and AMAZON.COM is up by about 13.7%.

VIDEO: HDV, TRUD: Big ETF Inflows

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