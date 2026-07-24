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HD Korea Shipbuilding, Siemens Digital To Develop AI-Powered Shipbuilding Platform

July 24, 2026 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Company Limited (009540.KS) said that it has inked a deal with Siemens Digital Industries Software to develop an AI-powered shipyard to support the transformation of the shipbuilding industry.

The proposed next-generation AI-based marine platform will integrate the entire shipbuilding process starting from the vessel design. This will provide consistent information on every stage of the shipbuilding and other processes.

Through the platform, shipyards will be able to transmit design changes and real-time production status updates directly to the production floor, supply chain, and others.

To support this plan, HD Korea Shipbuilding will develop a virtual shipyard to enable the simulation of production processes and equipment operations in a digital environment.  

Thus, the companies aim to establish an autonomous manufacturing system that digitally connects every stage of ship construction, from design and production to logistics, inspection, and sea trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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