HCXY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HCXY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HCXY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.36 per share, with $25.7138 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.85.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes Due 2033 shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.