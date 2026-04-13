HCXY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes Due 2033 (Symbol: HCXY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3906, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of HCXY's recent stock price of $24.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes Due 2033 to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when HCXY shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HCXY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCXY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.36 per share, with $25.7138 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.85.

In Monday trading, Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes Due 2033 shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.