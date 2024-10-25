News & Insights

HCA Healthcare Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 25, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

An update from HCA Healthcare ( (HCA) ) is now available.

HCA Healthcare reported robust third-quarter results for 2024, with revenues soaring to $17.487 billion, a notable increase from the previous year. The company’s net income rose to $1.270 billion despite a financial hit from Hurricane Helene. HCA also declared a quarterly dividend, reflecting its strong financial health. As the company navigates hurricane impacts, it maintains a positive outlook for 2025, projecting earnings growth while managing ongoing challenges.

