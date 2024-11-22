News & Insights

HCA Healthcare downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

November 22, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James downgraded HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target The firm expects a reduction in the Affordable Care Act exchange population in 2026 “due to the sunsetting of enhanced subsidies.” There is growing investor concerns about a number of other risks, including the explosive growth in state-directed payments, risks to Medicaid and the potential re-emergence of the site neutral debate, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

