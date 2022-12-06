Markets
WBD

HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video In The U.S.

December 06, 2022 — 08:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday that HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime customers can now sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month.

Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content. Additionally, subscribers will have access to the expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.

New HBO Max subscribers can enjoy recent award-winning programming such as HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, THE WHITE LOTUS, SUCCESSION, and HACKS, as well as iconic drama series like GAME OF THRONES, THE SOPRANOS, and THE WIRE and comedies FRIENDS and THE BIG BANG THEORY.

Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable required by visiting amazon.com/channels/hbomax. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.