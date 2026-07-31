HBCP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/3/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/3/26, Home Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of HBCP's recent stock price of $71.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HBCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBCP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.49 per share, with $72.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.47.

In Friday trading, Home Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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Further HBCP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.