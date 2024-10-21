H.B. Fuller Announces Leadership Transition and Strategic Focus

H.B. Fuller Company ( (FUL) ) has issued an update.

H.B. Fuller Company has announced the retirement of Lee R. Mitau as Chair of the Board, effective January 2025. He is succeeded by Teresa J. Rasmussen, a seasoned leader known for her global perspective and expertise in financial services. The transition is expected to support H.B. Fuller’s growth strategy as it aims to expand in high-growth markets and improve its EBITDA margin. Mitau’s departure follows years of significant contributions to the company’s development as the largest pureplay adhesives company globally.

Learn more about FUL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.