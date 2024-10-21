News & Insights

Stocks

H.B. Fuller Announces Leadership Transition and Strategic Focus

October 21, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

October 21, 2024

H.B. Fuller Company ( (FUL) ) has issued an update.

H.B. Fuller Company has announced the retirement of Lee R. Mitau as Chair of the Board, effective January 2025. He is succeeded by Teresa J. Rasmussen, a seasoned leader known for her global perspective and expertise in financial services. The transition is expected to support H.B. Fuller’s growth strategy as it aims to expand in high-growth markets and improve its EBITDA margin. Mitau’s departure follows years of significant contributions to the company’s development as the largest pureplay adhesives company globally.

