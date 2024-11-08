News & Insights

Hazama Ando’s Global Infrastructure Vision

November 08, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Hazama Ando (JP:1719) has released an update.

Hazama Ando is committed to transforming infrastructure globally amidst economic and social uncertainties by leveraging its expertise and innovative technologies. The company aims to enhance social development through robust infrastructure projects across Asia and North America, focusing on sustainable practices and disaster mitigation. Hazama Ando’s approach underscores a dedication to creating value and meeting societal needs while maintaining strong stakeholder relations.

