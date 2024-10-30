News & Insights

Hazama Ando Boosts Profit Forecast Amid Construction Gains

October 30, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

Hazama Ando (JP:1719) has released an update.

Hazama Ando Corporation has revised its financial forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reflecting improved profitability in domestic construction projects despite lower than expected net sales. The company anticipates significant increases in operating and ordinary profits, attributed to enhanced gross profit margins and reduced administrative expenses. Investors may find these revisions promising as they indicate stronger financial performance than initially projected.

