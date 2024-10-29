Hayward reports Q3 EPS 11c, consensus 10c

Reports Q3 revenue $227.6M, consensus $222.87M.”I am pleased to report third quarter results consistent with expectations,” said Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s (HAYW) President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered sales and earnings growth, strong gross profit margin expansion, and increased cash flow. This performance enabled us to reduce net leverage into our targeted range. ChlorKing performed well in the first full quarter of ownership, and we are already seeing the synergies of the integration with Hayward’s existing commercial pool business. The early buy program is progressing in line with our expected participation. We continue to execute our growth strategy by advancing our technology leadership position with innovative connected pool solutions, leveraging our culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence, and expanding customer relationships. We are updating our 2024 outlook to reflect modestly improved sales and profitability.”

