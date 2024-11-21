News & Insights

Haydale Graphene Welcomes New Board Director Simon Turek

November 21, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries has appointed Simon Turek as a Non-Executive Director, representing Quidos Technologies, which holds a significant stake in the company. With a robust background in environmental and financial markets, Turek’s expertise is expected to guide Haydale towards strategic growth in key environmental sectors. This move reflects Haydale’s commitment to leveraging experienced leadership for its continued innovation in advanced materials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

