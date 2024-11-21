Haydale Graphene Welcomes New Board Director Simon Turek

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries has appointed Simon Turek as a Non-Executive Director, representing Quidos Technologies, which holds a significant stake in the company. With a robust background in environmental and financial markets, Turek’s expertise is expected to guide Haydale towards strategic growth in key environmental sectors. This move reflects Haydale’s commitment to leveraging experienced leadership for its continued innovation in advanced materials.

