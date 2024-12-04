Haydale Graphene Sees Major Stake Acquisition

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has announced that Quidos Technologies Limited has acquired a significant stake in the company, crossing the 18% threshold of voting rights. This move indicates growing interest and potential future influence by Quidos Technologies within Haydale, sparking attention among investors watching the graphene sector.
