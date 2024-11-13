News & Insights

Haydale Graphene Resolutions Passed, Share Subdivision Approved

November 13, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent General Meeting, paving the way for a share subdivision and potential fundraising. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and expand its advanced materials business. With the official share count set to change, investors will be closely monitoring the impact on Haydale’s market presence.

