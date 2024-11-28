Hawthorn Resources Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

Hawthorn Resources Corp. (TSE:HWTN) has released an update.
Hawthorn Resources Corp. has granted 300,000 stock options to a company owned by a director and officer, with the options vesting immediately at an exercise price of $0.13. These stock options are set to expire five years from the grant date, highlighting a strategic move in the mineral exploration sector.
