Hawthorn Resources Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

November 28, 2024 — 08:02 pm EST

Hawthorn Resources Corp. (TSE:HWTN) has released an update.

Hawthorn Resources Corp. has granted 300,000 stock options to a company owned by a director and officer, with the options vesting immediately at an exercise price of $0.13. These stock options are set to expire five years from the grant date, highlighting a strategic move in the mineral exploration sector.

