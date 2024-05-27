News & Insights

Hawsons Iron Ltd’s Oversubscribed Offer Exceeds Target

May 27, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has successfully closed its Shareholder Placement Offer, exceeding its $1 million target with $1.344 million raised through 211 applications. The oversubscribed offer, coming on the heels of a previous $2.22 million share placement, demonstrates strong shareholder support. The company is set to issue new shares and options on May 29, 2024, with refunds for late applications processed on the same day.

