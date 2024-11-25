News & Insights

Hawsons Iron Ltd Eyes Strategic Path Amid Green Steel Demand

November 25, 2024 — 08:14 pm EST

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd’s Chairman Jeremy Kirkwood addressed shareholders at the 2024 AGM, emphasizing the company’s focus on leveraging its large magnetite deposit to support the production of ‘green steel’ amid global decarbonization efforts. Despite challenges akin to solving a ‘very large Rubik’s Cube,’ the company is nearing an optimal path and has prepared a strong project plan to engage strategic investors for a Definitive Feasibility Study. This development positions Hawsons Iron to potentially capitalize on the increasing demand for high-grade iron ore feedstock.

