Hawaiian Electric undertaking review of strategic options for Pacific Current

“In accordance with our strategy to support a strong, financially healthy enterprise that will empower a thriving future for Hawaii, HEI has been undertaking a comprehensive review of strategic options for Pacific Current, which is what led us to report a non-cash asset impairment for the quarter. We will continue to take prudent and measured actions to ensure our companies are well positioned to serve our customers and community for the long term,” said Seu.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.