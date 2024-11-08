News & Insights

Stocks

Hawaiian Electric undertaking review of strategic options for Pacific Current

November 08, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“In accordance with our strategy to support a strong, financially healthy enterprise that will empower a thriving future for Hawaii, HEI has been undertaking a comprehensive review of strategic options for Pacific Current, which is what led us to report a non-cash asset impairment for the quarter. We will continue to take prudent and measured actions to ensure our companies are well positioned to serve our customers and community for the long term,” said Seu.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.