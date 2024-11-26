News & Insights

Stocks

Havilah Resources Reveals Promising Mutooroo Drilling Results

November 26, 2024 — 11:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Havilah Resources Limited has reported promising drilling results from its Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project, with significant mineral intersections outside the current resource envelope. The drilling program, supported by JX Advanced Metals Corporation, aims to expand the resource base and has already delivered over 5,100 meters of core samples for metallurgical analysis. These results highlight the potential for resource expansion, making Mutooroo an attractive prospect for investors interested in mineral exploration.

For further insights into AU:HAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.