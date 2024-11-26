Havilah Resources Reveals Promising Mutooroo Drilling Results

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has reported promising drilling results from its Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project, with significant mineral intersections outside the current resource envelope. The drilling program, supported by JX Advanced Metals Corporation, aims to expand the resource base and has already delivered over 5,100 meters of core samples for metallurgical analysis. These results highlight the potential for resource expansion, making Mutooroo an attractive prospect for investors interested in mineral exploration.

