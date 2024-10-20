News & Insights

Stocks

Havilah Resources Partners for Uranium Asset Monetization

October 20, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has strategically partnered with Heavy Rare Earths Limited to monetize its uranium exploration assets in South Australia’s Curnamona Province. The agreement involves Havilah receiving shares and options in HRE, alongside a $3 million exploration expenditure commitment, offering potential market exposure and development benefits. This move allows HRE to earn significant exploration rights, while Havilah retains stakes in promising hard rock prospects.

For further insights into AU:HAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.