Havilah Resources Eyes Monetization Amidst Metal Price Surge

May 30, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited reports promising exploration results with high-grade copper and gold discoveries, particularly a significant find at the Eurinilla Dome prospect. Amidst rising copper and gold prices, the company is actively seeking to monetize its Kalkaroo project and other non-core assets, aiming to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Havilah remains optimistic about attracting suitable project partners or buyers due to the scarcity of large-scale open-pit copper projects in Australia.

