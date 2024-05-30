Havilah Resources Eyes Monetization Amidst Metal Price Surge

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited reports promising exploration results with high-grade copper and gold discoveries, particularly a significant find at the Eurinilla Dome prospect. Amidst rising copper and gold prices, the company is actively seeking to monetize its Kalkaroo project and other non-core assets, aiming to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Havilah remains optimistic about attracting suitable project partners or buyers due to the scarcity of large-scale open-pit copper projects in Australia.

