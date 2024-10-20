News & Insights

Stocks

Havilah Resources Boosts Uranium Potential with Strategic Deal

October 20, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has entered into binding agreements with Heavy Rare Earths Limited, monetizing a portion of its uranium exploration assets in South Australia. The deal provides Havilah with equity in Heavy Rare Earths and involves the issuance of shares and options, along with a substantial expenditure commitment over three years. This strategic move grants Heavy Rare Earths exploration and mining rights, potentially boosting Havilah’s exposure to the uranium market.

For further insights into AU:HRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.