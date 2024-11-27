Havila Kystruten AS Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Havila Kystruten AS (DE:6FZ) has released an update.
Havila Kystruten AS reported a remarkable 62% revenue growth in Q3 2024, fueled by higher occupancy rates and increased onboard sales. The company’s sustainable practices and modern fleet have been well-received, promising continued revenue growth in 2025. With a focus on maximizing margins through strategic pricing and increased onboard offerings, Havila is poised for further success.
