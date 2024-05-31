News & Insights

Havila Kystruten Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results

May 31, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Havila Kystruten AS (DE:6FZ) has released an update.

Havila Kystruten AS has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, with CEO Bent Martini and CFO Aleksander Røynesdal presenting the earnings in a call that included a Q&A session. Details of the presentation and a recording will be made available on the company’s website.

