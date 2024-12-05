News & Insights

HAV Group ASA Wins Key Contract for Ferry Charging Stations

December 05, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

HAV Group ASA (DE:6HH) has released an update.

HAV Group ASA has secured a contract to deliver two advanced charging stations for autonomous, zero-emission ferries on the Lavik-Oppedal route in Norway. This marks the fourth contract for HAV Group related to this project, highlighting its pivotal role in setting new standards in the ferry industry. The charging stations are set to be delivered in 2026 and will feature enhanced capabilities to support autonomous operations.

