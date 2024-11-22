HAV Group Anticipates Growth Despite Q3 Revenue Decline

HAV Group ASA (DE:6HH) has released an update.

HAV Group ASA experienced a decline in revenue and EBITDA in Q3 2024 but maintains a strong order backlog more than double the previous year. The company anticipates significant growth in 2025 due to recent contract wins and is actively restructuring its financial covenants with DNB to align with its growth phase. Despite financial challenges in 2024, HAV Group continues to secure new contracts and is well-positioned for future revenue increases.

