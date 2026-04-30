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HAUZ

HAUZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

April 30, 2026 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (Symbol: HAUZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.61, changing hands as high as $23.95 per share. X-trackers International Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average: X-trackers International Real Estate 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HAUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $21.51 per share, with $25.7287 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.95.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Stock MACD
 NVOS shares outstanding history
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock MACD-> NVOS shares outstanding history-> Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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