Hatten Land Navigates Restructuring Amidst Creditor Talks

October 29, 2024 — 08:42 pm EDT

Hatten Land Limited (SG:PH0) has released an update.

Hatten Land Limited is currently under judicial management and is actively negotiating with major creditors to resolve its financial challenges. A major bank has agreed to delay legal actions and collaborate with the company on a sale process, while a strategic investor is conducting due diligence for a potential investment. The company’s shares remain suspended, and shareholders are advised to stay informed on developments.

