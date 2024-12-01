News & Insights

Hatten Land Gains Creditor Approval for Strategic Investment

December 01, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Hatten Land Limited (SG:PH0) has released an update.

Hatten Land Limited, under judicial management, has secured unanimous creditor approval to proceed with a strategic investment agreement, potentially extending its judicial management by 180 days to finalize the deal. The company is also engaged in ongoing discussions with major creditors and continues due diligence with a strategic investor. Additionally, Hatten Land’s subsidiary is addressing complaints from unit purchasers in the Elements Mall project in Melaka.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

