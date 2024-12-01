Hatten Land Gains Creditor Approval for Strategic Investment

Hatten Land Limited (SG:PH0) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hatten Land Limited, under judicial management, has secured unanimous creditor approval to proceed with a strategic investment agreement, potentially extending its judicial management by 180 days to finalize the deal. The company is also engaged in ongoing discussions with major creditors and continues due diligence with a strategic investor. Additionally, Hatten Land’s subsidiary is addressing complaints from unit purchasers in the Elements Mall project in Melaka.
For further insights into SG:PH0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- It’s Official: Ford (NYSE:F) Is Number Seven
- Gelsinger Out at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Shareholders Not Happy
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Ramps Up its Cost Cutting
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.