Hatten Land Gains Creditor Approval for Strategic Investment

Hatten Land Limited (SG:PH0) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hatten Land Limited, under judicial management, has secured unanimous creditor approval to proceed with a strategic investment agreement, potentially extending its judicial management by 180 days to finalize the deal. The company is also engaged in ongoing discussions with major creditors and continues due diligence with a strategic investor. Additionally, Hatten Land’s subsidiary is addressing complaints from unit purchasers in the Elements Mall project in Melaka.

For further insights into SG:PH0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.