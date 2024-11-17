Hastings Technology Metals Resolves Note Issue and Reports Strong Results

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has resolved a potential default issue with Wyloo over its Exchangeable Notes and is progressing with the development of its Yangibana Rare Earths and Niobium Project. Additionally, Hastings reported strong third-quarter results from its strategic stake in Neo Performance Materials, with a 50% increase in EBITDA and a construction update on Neo’s European magnet facility. These developments highlight Hastings’ commitment to advancing its projects and securing strategic investments to benefit shareholders.

