Hastings Technology Metals Plans New Securities Issue

November 03, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of up to 1,666,666 new securities, with an expected issuance date of November 26, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the technology metals sector. The securities are expected to be quoted on the ASX, adding to the company’s market presence.

