Hastings Technology Metals Faces Cash Flow Challenges

Hastings Technology Metals reported a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with a significant cash outflow of $8.4 million in investing activities primarily due to property and equipment investments. The company’s net cash decreased by $11.9 million, reflecting continued financial commitments without offsetting revenue. Investors may want to monitor Hastings’ financial strategies as it navigates cash flow pressures.

