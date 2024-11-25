Hastings Technology Metals Advances Yangibana Project

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd is advancing its Yangibana Rare Earths and Niobium Project, highlighting substantial mineral resources and ore reserves confirmed by competent experts. The company remains committed to exploring and developing these valuable mineral deposits, reinforcing its position in the market. Investors may find potential growth opportunities as Hastings continues its exploration and development activities.

