HashiCorp Stockholders Approve Acquisition By IBM

(RTTNews) - HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) announced that its stockholders approved the acquisition of the company by IBM (IBM).

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to the remaining regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions under the merger agreement.

In April 2024, IBM agreed to acquire HashiCorp for $35 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $6.4 billion.

