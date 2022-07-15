Hashdex Leads the Pack in Raising Crypto-Focused Assets

Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, has announced its crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) that track crypto multi-asset indices have raised more than $117 million from global investors in the first half of 2022. The amount raised is more than all of the firm’s competitors combined when comparing fundraising for crypto multi-asset ETPs, according to Hashdex, citing data compiled from Bloomberg.

Hashdex provides six ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) that track cryptocurrency indices. The HASH11, which tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™), benchmarks the institutionally investible crypto market. This product, developed by the Hashdex team, is the second-largest ETF to date on B3 in terms of the number of investors across all asset classes, with more than 150,000 investors and more than $80 million in the first half of 2022.

“We are pleased with the trust investors placed in our products. This result reveals the effort of our work to offer investors worldwide the best investment strategies for the crypto assets market through safe and regulated vehicles across multiple segments of the crypto ecosystem,” said Samir Kerbage, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Hashdex. “Despite the current challenges within the market, we continue to see increased levels of interest and investments in our products from both existing and new investors, confirming our belief that crypto assets are here to stay and that investors are leveraging this market downturn to position themselves for the long term.”

Hashdex's mission is to provide global investors with access to the evolving crypto ecosystem and is continuing its international expansion with a focus on innovation as they develop new products. The firm expanded into Europe recently with the launch of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SIX: HASH SW. The ETP tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe™ (NCIE™), an index designed to measure the performance of the overall digital asset market while remaining reflective of the ETP listing standards at specified European exchanges. The NCIE™ was specifically designed to be dynamic in nature, broadly representative of the market, and readily trackable by European institutional investors.

From launching the world’s first decentralized finance ETF (DEFI11) to their META11 ETF, Hashdex continues to innovate and shape the crypto space.

The full Hashdex report and methodology can be found here.

For more information about the Nasdaq Crypto Index, click here.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.