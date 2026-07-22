Hasbro Stock Outlook Hinges on Magic Growth and Margin Risks in 2026

Hasbro, Inc. HAS has returned to revenue growth, but the quality of that growth remains uneven. The company’s 2026 setup is tied closely to Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, where Magic: The Gathering continues to anchor momentum.



The broader toy and games business is improving, yet profitability still faces pressure from tariffs, royalties, seasonality and digital execution risk. That mix makes HAS a balanced story rather than a clean turnaround.

How Hasbro Is Driving Revenue Higher

Hasbro reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $1.14 billion, up 16% year over year. Earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively, giving investors a clearer sign that demand has improved.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hasbro, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

The company also raised its full-year 2026 outlook. It now expects total revenues to rise 5-7% in constant currency, compared with the prior view of 3-5%. Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly Go! and better toy and game sell-through are helping restore top-line momentum.

Why HAS Still Depends on Wizards

Wizards and Digital Gaming remain Hasbro’s primary growth and profit engine. In the second quarter, segment revenues rose 27% to $664 million, while operating profit reached $270 million. Magic revenues increased 32%, supported by Secrets of Strixhaven and Marvel Super Heroes.



That strength comes with concentration risk. Wizards generated a large share of Hasbro’s profit base, and earnings depend heavily on continued player engagement, organized play, collaborations and digital distribution. A $56-million impairment tied to canceled digital game projects also showed that not every digital investment will produce returns.

Hasbro Consumer Products Still Faces Pressure

Consumer Products is moving in the right direction on sales, but the margin picture is less clean. Segment revenues rose 5% in the second quarter to $463 million, helped by Star Wars, Marvel and better point-of-sale trends.



Profitability did not follow the same path. The segment posted an adjusted operating loss of $8 million, hurt by incremental tariff expense, entertainment-related mix shifts and normal seasonality. For investors, the issue is whether better demand can offset higher costs and royalty pressure.



Mattel, Inc. MAT is a relevant peer because it also competes for consumer spending across toys, games and family entertainment. Its performance can help frame how much of Hasbro’s improvement is company-specific versus broader category recovery.



Funko, Inc. FNKO offers another useful comparison because its business is tied to pop-culture products and licensed entertainment demand. That makes licensing strength and retail sell-through important factors across the wider consumer-products space.

What Hasbro Investors Should Watch Next

The next few quarters will test whether Hasbro can broaden growth beyond Wizards. Holiday innovation, entertainment-linked demand, licensing activity and continued cost savings are all important catalysts for Consumer Products.



Digital execution also matters. Hasbro has major releases planned ahead, including Exodus and Warlock for 2027. Marketing costs, amortization tied to new launches and cyber-remediation expenses could influence margins and investor sentiment.

How HAS Signals a Balanced Setup

The bottom line is that Hasbro has a credible growth engine, but it still carries operating risk. Magic remains powerful, Consumer Products is improving, and cost savings are helping. Yet tariffs, royalties and digital portfolio decisions keep the setup mixed.



HAS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock also has a VGM Score of B, with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The scores suggest respectable overall characteristics, especially on growth and momentum. The Value Score of C points to a less compelling valuation profile, while the Zacks Rank #3 indicates a neutral near-term earnings setup. For now, investor interest in HAS is likely to remain tied to execution and earnings follow-through.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.